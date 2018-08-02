Rainbow race sees children covered in paint in Fareham centre fundraiser

CHILDREN took part in an obstacle course while being showered in powered paint.

The youngsters were joined by their parents in completing the Rainbow Centre’s Rainbow Rush.

Starting the course with white T-shirts, the kids were soon covered in paint and water and finished the event with colourful clothes.

This is the second year the Fareham centre has organised the Rainbow Rush which was supported by physical training instructors at HMS Collingwood.

Siblings Harry and Mollie Sanders, from Gosport, took part in the event held yesterday at Cams Alders Recreation Ground.

They had to climb over an inflatable, run through tyres, jump over a pommel horse, crawl under a cargo net, slide on tarpaulin and climb blue crash mats all while being covered in paint.

Harry, six, said: ‘It was really good. I liked how I got drenched in paint and water. I liked climbing over the blue mats and having to get past the man on there.’

Mollie, 11, added: ‘This is the first time I have done a race like this, it was a lot of fun.’

Cousins Florence Chambers, 10, and Verity Gregg, nine, both from Fareham, were a little apprehensive at the beginning.

Florence said: ‘At first I wasn’t too sure about it but it was really fun.’

Verity added: ‘I love how colourful my T-shirt was at the end.’

All cash raised from the event will go to the centre which supports children with cerebral palsy as well as adults who have had a stroke or brain injury or have Parkinson’s.

Poppy Smith and her brother Zach, from Fareham, enjoyed supporting a good cause. Poppy, nine, said: ‘It was good helping other children while we had fun.’

Leading Physical Trainers Alex Stocker and Tom Monday, from HMS Collingwood, helped organise the day.

LPT Monday said: ‘We were all happy to help the centre when they asked. Setting up the course was easy enough and the children love it. We wanted something straight forward but challenging.’

Kelle Russell, events fundraiser for the Rainbow Centre, said she was pleased with how the day went.