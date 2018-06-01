Ramadan event for Pompey charity

IN HONOUR of Ramadan, Pompey in the Community (PITC) and the Professional Footballer’s Association (PFA) are set to host an Iftar event.

Muslims from across Portsmouth are invited to come together with other community groups to share the celebration with catering from Indian restaurant, The Akash.

Faz Ahmed, a trustee of PITC and co-owner of The Akash said: ‘This event shows a great example of integration and respecting different faiths.’

PITC Director Clare Martin said: ‘As a club, inclusivity runs through the heart of what we do and we are looking forward to hosting the Iftar event and welcoming the Muslim community to our offices.

‘Hopefully it is something we can do every year.’

Riz Rehman from the PFA added: “I have been working closely with PITC and have always been impressed with the great work they do.’

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 5 from 7.30pm at PITC offices in Anson Road.