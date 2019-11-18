Read a special e-mag all about mighty new aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales now she's arrived home in Portsmouth

HMS Prince Of Wales at sea. Picture: Royal Navy
The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has arrived home in Portsmouth - and to celebrate this historic moment, The News has teamed up with BAE Systems to produce a special 40-page supplement all about the mighty ship and her sister carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The publication looks in detail at the background to their construction, how they were built, the team behind the scenes responsible for the project, the ships themselves and their crew. To read the special supplement, click here

One of the last sections of HMS Prince of Wales leaves Glasgow by barge on a journey to Rosyth for final assembly

The Royal Marine band and members of the Royal Navy ahead of the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for a naming ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales at the Royal Dockyard in Rosyth

