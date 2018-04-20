Readers pay tribute to ‘happy, go-lucky’ Pompey fan found dead in woods

Have your say

READERS of The News have paid their respects to a Pompey fan who was found dead in woodland.

Tyler Smith, 23, went missing on Sunday, with a body being found in a woodland near Plymouth after a search the following day.

Tyler was perhaps most well-known for running from the stands to take a goal kick at Fratton Park back in 2015.

Today, readers from The News’ Facebook page have paid tribute to Tyler after the news broke about his death.

Rebecca Elizabeth Glew said: ‘Why do our boys and men keep doing this? Something has to change. Deepest condolences to his family, I have been where they are now and know the journey they face.’

Georgia Cutter said: ‘Tyler was a good friend of mine, and I’m so heartbroken that he’s gone. He was a one in a million guy, who nobody could replace.’

Sarah Houghton said: ‘Devastating and heartbreaking. RIP young man! So many questions and so young.’

Dan Waldren said: ‘Really sad. His family and friends must be devastated. RIP lad.’

Chris Barter said: ‘This is sad, he seemed a happy, go-lucky chap RIP.’

Joanne Fletcher Fox said: ‘So very sad, love and hugs to his family and friends.’

Police said formal identification of the body found in the search for Tyler, after he went missing on Sunday, has not been completed but his family were informed.