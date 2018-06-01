HAMPSHIRE County Council is looking for adults and teenagers to volunteer for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Volunteers need to be aged 14 and over and able to spend just a few hours at their local library each week over the summer.

They will be helping youngsters between the ages of four and 11 to complete the challenge of reading six books over the summer holidays.

Pauline Corrigan, from Waterlooville, has volunteered for the Summer Reading Challenge for the last seven years.

She said: ‘The Summer Reading Challenge is all about the children and it’s great to see the chuffed look on their faces as the weeks go on.

‘Regardless of reading ability, I like encouraging all the children to just enjoy reading - that’s very rewarding.

‘Volunteering enables me to meet new people and make new friends in my local community.

‘If you have a few spare hours a week, I would encourage people to give it a go.’

Cllr Sean Woodward said: ‘Every year, Hampshire libraries welcome thousands of children and young people through their doors over the summer, and our volunteers make all the difference to their positive experience.’

To register your interest in helping out, go to hants.gov.uk/library