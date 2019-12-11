Real Christmas trees Portsmouth: where to buy a Nordmann Fir or Norway Spruce in 2019

There is probably no more powerful symbol of the festive season than the Christmas tree.

Whether you like yours head to toe in tinsel in bobbles or lit with a simple string of fairy lights, the tree is the centrepiece of most home’s Christmas decorations.

What sort of tree will you be going for this year? Picture: Shutterstock

The smell of a real fir tree is up there with the scent of mulled wine or Christmas pudding in its ability to catapult you backwards into your childhood Christmas memories.

If you do decide to go for a real tree, it’s worth putting some thought into where you get it - and when.

When should I buy my tree?

Exactly when your tree should go up is a matter of fierce debate.

Some traditionalists would argue that it shouldn’t go up until the night before Christmas, while many want to get the most mileage out of the season and have their tree up before November is out.

In terms of getting the best out of a real tree, the British Christmas Tree Growers Association recommend that you should be fine to buy one from around the beginning of December, advising that a well looked after tree should last four weeks or so.

Where should I buy my tree?

There are no shortage of places in Portsmouth to pick up a real tree, so you should be able to find somewhere that suits.

For starters, plenty of the big retailer with branches (lol, branches) in Portsmouth will once again be selling real trees this year, often at very reasonable prices – IKEA, B & Q, Dobbies,

Aldi and Homebase are all safe bets.

The good folks at Good Elf will also be delivering trees across Portsmouth this year, promising that they can act as “a stunning focal point for all your Christmas celebrations”.

For those with particularly particular tastes in trees, they boast both the Norway Spruce, which has been about since Victorian times, and the rounder Norman Fir.

For those huddled up in Portsmouth’s northern quarters, the Fareham-based J West pride themselves on the high quality of their product, which they credit with making them one of the

areas top suppliers.

They provide trees in every imaginable size, from titchy three foot fellas to towering ten foot giants.

Or, if you’re really wanting to channel that community spirit, you can order a tree directly from the Portsmouth City Council, courtesy of the Waterfront Garden Centre.

There trees have already added that festive magic to places across the city – from Guildhall to the Central Library and Ice Skating rink!

Each year, the worst thing about having a real tree can be getting rid of it afterwards. Unlike with a plastic one, you can’t really cram int into a box and shove it into the attic for the next 12

months.

However, Waterfront have got you covered for that as well – they will be recycling trees in January, so you can have yourself a merry little Christmas and help the planet all in one go!