RECIPE: Brill with explosive flavour buds from Lawrence Murphy

Capers and caper berriescome from the caper bush,a hardy shrub that thrives in the Mediterranean and some parts of Asia.

The capers we use are the unopened flower bud that has been dried and preserved in brine, salt or vinegar. The berry is the fruit of the plant which is picked with the stem on and preserved in the same way.

The smaller the caper the more prized they are.

Capers have a slight earthy flavour with hints of lemon and salt which you will immediately love or hate.

From Nicoise salad, Greek mezze or pasta puttanesca these little explosive flavour buds are used in many dishes from the Mediterranean and this simple recipe shows how they work wonderfully with baked fish.

Ingredients

1 whole brill or plaice (Approx 650g)

Juice from half a lemon

Dessertspoon capers

100g brown shrimp

Good plash of extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Method

1 Remove the head of the fish and give it a rinse under cold water

2 Rub a little olive oil over the fish, sprinkle with a little sea salt

3 Bake in a hot oven 220c gas 7 for 10 minutes

4 Remove from the oven and check the fish is cooke ( the flesh will fill firm or if you are still unsure make a small cut at the thickest part of the fish and have a look)

5 Pour over the lemon juice, olive oil and top with the shrimps and capers

6. Put back in the oven for 1 minute and serve with new potatoes and purple sprouting broccoli.