Recycling for a greener future

FURTHER recycling facilities have been provided to ensure the city continues to promote sustainable management of waste.

A new carton recycling bank has been installed at Morrison's in Anchorage Park. This is the second carton recycling bank to be installed in the city after one was recently placed at Asda in Fratton.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for environment and community Safety, said: ‘I'm delighted we have opened another carton recycling bank and hope it proves popular with residents. We want to offer people as many opportunities as possible to recycle.’