Red Cross provides patient home care

PATIENTS leaving hospital in Portsmouth this winter have been receiving emotional support from the Red Cross to ease their concerns.

Since January 2 , the British Red Cross Home from Hospital service, based at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, has been operating increased hours and has introduced transport to take patients home upon discharge.

The aim of the service was to ease the pressure on the hospital over the busy winter months and offer extra support to address patients’ fears and concerns so people feel safer and more confident when they get back home after a hospital stay.

Throughout January and February, the Red Cross has taken home and settled in more than 135 people who may otherwise have been delayed in hospital. Paul Bostock from the NHS Trust said: ‘This is just one example of how health and care organisations across Portsmouth are working together to ensure our patients continue to receive the best care.’