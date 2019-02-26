Region set to bask in ‘exceptional’ sunny weather today

THE region is set to bask in the sunshine once again today – with the Met Office describing the weather as ‘exceptional’.

Yesterday’s glorious day saw people flocking to the seaside with the weather more akin to a warm summer’s day – with a record high of 21°C recorded for February in the UK.

And the stunning weather is set to continue today, the Met Office has confirmed.

After a cold start things will start to warm up and could reach as high as 20°C.

A summary on the Met Office website read: ‘A chilly start to Tuesday, but otherwise a dry, sunny and warm day with light winds. Daytime temperatures will be exceptionally mild for the end of February. Maximum temperature 20°C.’