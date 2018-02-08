Search

REGIONAL: 50 firefighters tackle farmhouse and mill blaze

A fire has damaged a farm house and mill in Whitchurch. Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Twitter PPP-180802-073733001
MORE than 50 firefighters from across Hampshire have been tackling a farmhouse blaze overnight.

A farmhouse and a mill were badly damaged in the large fire in Whitchurch.

Twelve fire engines from crews from Cosham, Whitchurch, Overton, Andover, Sutton Scotney, Winchester, Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been dealing with the incident along with support vehicles.

The fire damaged the ground floor, first floor and roof of the farm, on London Road.

Nobody was hurt in the fire that broke out at 10.10pm last night.