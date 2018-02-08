REGIONAL: 50 firefighters tackle farmhouse and mill blaze

Have your say

MORE than 50 firefighters from across Hampshire have been tackling a farmhouse blaze overnight.

A farmhouse and a mill were badly damaged in the large fire in Whitchurch.

Twelve fire engines from crews from Cosham, Whitchurch, Overton, Andover, Sutton Scotney, Winchester, Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been dealing with the incident along with support vehicles.

The fire damaged the ground floor, first floor and roof of the farm, on London Road.

Nobody was hurt in the fire that broke out at 10.10pm last night.