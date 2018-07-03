REGIONAL: A34 closed southbound after person dies in three-vehicle crash

A person has died and two others are seriously injured in a crash involving a car, lorry and van.

The person died in the crash on the A34 this morning. Two people have been taken to hospital injured.

A fourth person has suffered minor injuries.

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘We were called at 9.19am following the collision involving a lorry, a van and a car on the southbound carriageway.

‘The collision has totally blocked the southbound carriageway just out of Bullington and crossed over onto the A30, which runs parallel.

‘The southbound carriageway of the A34 is closed between the A303 and the A27.

‘The A30 is also closed in both directions.

‘We can confirm that one person has died, two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

‘Investigations are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision and as a result of this and the need to ensure the road is safe before it is reopened, the carriageway is expected to remain closed until this evening.

‘We are working with our colleagues from Highways England to ensure we get the road open as soon as possible.

‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.

‘Diversions are in place. For motorway traffic diversion are via the A30 and M3. For non-motorway traffic diversions are via the A33.

‘We will update with more information when we have it, so please keep checking our Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest updates.

‘Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.

‘Officers would like to speak to any motorists who were driving in either direction of the A34 at around 9am this morning as they may have information that could help with the ongoing investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 238.’

A statement on Highways England’s website said: ‘The A34 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A303 and the A272 near Sutton Scotney due to a serious collision.

‘Hampshire police are among the emergency services on scene.

‘Traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol.

‘Exit the A34 southbound at Bullington Cross Interchange. At the roundabout, take the first exit and joint the link road. Follow to the next roundabout and then take the second exit to join the A303 eastbound. Continue for 6 miles and join the M3 at J8. Continue and follow until J7. Exit, and then take the fourth exit to rejoin the M3 southbound towards J9 at Winchester, to then continue your journey.’