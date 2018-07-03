REGIONAL: A34 closed southbound after serious crash

Have your say

Police have shut a major road after a serious crash, Highways England said.

A statement on its website said: ‘The A34 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A303 and the A272 near Sutton Scotney due to a serious collision.

‘Hampshire police are among the emergency services on scene.

‘Traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol.

‘Exit the A34 southbound at Bullington Cross Interchange. At the roundabout, take the first exit and joint the link road. Follow to the next roundabout and then take the second exit to join the A303 eastbound. Continue for 6 miles and join the M3 at J8. Continue and follow until J7. Exit, and then take the fourth exit to rejoin the M3 southbound towards J9 at Winchester, to then continue your journey.’

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘We’re dealing with a serious collision on the A34 southbound, near Sutton Scotney Services.

‘We were called at 9.19am.

‘The carriageway is currently closed and will be for sometime.

‘We are expecting the air ambulance which will require northbound carriageway to be closed.

‘Please avoid the area if possible.

‘We will update with more information when possible.’