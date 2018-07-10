REGIONAL: Firefighters battle Winchester field blaze which has left smoke billowing over M3

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a field in a village outside of Winchester this afternoon.

The blaze is in Easton and Hampshire Fire and Rescue are warning motorists to be aware of smoke drifting over the M3.

Around 30 firefighters are battling the fire in a field of crops and stubble this afternoon and emergency services are working hard to stop the blaze from spreading.

Pictures on social media show that the smoke can be seen billowing over Winchester station.

Read More: Fareham teenager died falling from a car park roof after a party

In a series of posts on Twitter Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said: 'Currently dealing with a fire in a field of crops and stubble in Easton just outside Winchester, drivers on M3 should be aware of smoke drifting over the motorway - 20 firefighters currently on scene.

The fire is in a field. Picture: @NickG_UK/ Twitter

‘We have already received more than 60 calls to the Winchester field fire.

‘We’ve now got 30 firefighters on the scene of the fire near Winchester who are working hard to prevent fire spread.’

Read More: Student flats could be built at Portsmouth’s former Royal Mail sorting office

Nick G described it as being a ‘massive fire' while Kat Jennings added 'lots of from a fire near Winchester’.

In pictures from around the Winchester area the huge plume of smoke can be seen billowing from the fire.