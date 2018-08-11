REGIONAL: Hampshire man killed in Salisbury factory explosion

A Hampshire man has been killed in an explosion in a factory near Salisbury.

The 29-year-old from Southampton was pronounced dead at the scene of the explosion at the Chemring Plant on High Post Road, Netton, yesterday (August 10).

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained family liaison officers.

Formal identification, however, has not yet taken place.

Police, fire and ambulance were all called to the factory at 5pm on Friday evening, following reports of an explosion at the site – with six fire crews attending the scene.

A second man, aged 26, from Pewsey, was taken to Salisbury District Hospital in a serious condition. His condition remains serious but stable and he is receiving specialist care.

Detective Inspector Simon Pope said: ‘We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive on this investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and our enquiries will be continuing at the site today.

‘A cordon remains in place at the site while investigators carry out their enquiries.

‘We would like to reassure the public that this incident was contained as soon as possible and there is no risk to those living in the local area.

‘Our thoughts remain with those involved in this incident, as well as their family, friends and colleagues at this time.’

In a statement on Twitter, Chemring group said: ‘Chemring Group PLC confirms that at approximately 5pm on Friday 10th August, an incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building at the Chemring Countermeasures facility, near Salisbury.

‘There has been one fatality and one employee is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

‘The site was immediately evacuated, and the incident brought under control. The emergency services are in attendance.

‘Chemring has launched a full and immediate investigation into the cause of the incident. A further announcement will be made as information becomes available.

‘The thoughts and support of all Chemring Group are with the families at this time.’