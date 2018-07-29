REGIONAL: More than £5,000 raised for funeral of girl, 13, found dead in Southampton 

FUNDRAISERS have collected more than £5,000 in 24 hours after launching a plea to pay for a 13-year-old girl’s funeral.

It comes after Lucy McHugh’s body was found in woodland at the Sports Centre in Southampton at 7.45am on Thursday morning.

Following the tragedy, residents and the youngster’s family and friends have rallied to raise £5,824 through a GoFundMe page set up on Saturday – exceeding its £5,000 target.

The page, which was set up by GoFundMe user Max Kelly, has collected donations from 296 people.

The caption for the fund reads: ‘Imagine unexpectedly losing your child, I couldn't imagine the pain could you?

‘Now imagine on top of that having to find funeral costs etc while grieving – it's not something any parent should have to do.

‘Sharing a status saying r.i.p doesn't help the family – help them give their beautiful girl the send off deserves with what ever you can afford.’

A 24-year-old man remains in custody following Lucy’s death, after being arrested on suspicion of murder and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The suspect’s time in custody has been extended until Monday, after Hampshire Police successfully applied for a warrant to question him further.

You can see the GoFundMe page for Lucy McHugh’s funeral here.

Fundraising statistics correct at the time this article was published