REGIONAL: Two men in hospital after van fire

Have your say

TWO men were taken to hospital with severe burns following a van fire in Hamble.

The vehicle caught fire on Westfield Common just before 7.15pm yesterday.

Crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the flames.

The two men, believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital by road and air ambulance.

The van was severely damaged by the fire and one car was also damaged by the heat of the flames.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is believed to be a leak from a gas cooking cylinder in the back of the van.