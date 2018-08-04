REGIONAL: West Quay shopping centre evacuated after ‘small fire’ 

Have your say

A shopping centre in Southampton has been evacuated following a ‘small fire’ this evening.

Shoppers have been evacuated from West Quay following the incident and fire crews are at the scene.

The fire was reportedly contained by sprinklers.

Hampshire Fire said: ‘Crews from St Marys and Redbridge will remain at West Quay South for some time.

‘West Quay South building has been evacuated and is closed until further notice. A sprinkler contained a small fire successfully. Follow for more updates.’

