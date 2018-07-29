Register for colour run to support Fareham centre

A COLOUR run is being held this week and spaces are still available for people to take part.

The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, has organised The Rainbow Rush for the second year in a row.

The event on Wednesday gets people completing an obstacle course while powdered paint is thrown over them and last yea it raised £3,000.

The physical training instructors at HMS Collingwood have been working with the Rainbow Centre to set up the course at Cams Alders Recreation Ground, in Fareham.

Community fundraiser Kelle Russell said: ‘Without people supporting events like this The Rainbow Centre wouldn’t be able to continue opening its doors.

‘We are really excited the colour obstacle course is open to the whole family this year. It’s going to be a fun-filled day for all.’

The Rainbow Centre, on Palmerston Drive, cares for children with cerebral palsy and other motor skills problems as well as adults who have suffered a stroke or brain injury or have Parkinson’s.

Entry for the Rainbow Rush is free with a sponsorship target of £10 per person. Each runner will receive a plain white t-shirt, bottle of water and a medal. Registration opens at 10.30am with the first race at 11.30am. Visit rainbowcentre.org