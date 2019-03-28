Have your say

Football For Cancer closed in on Saturn Royale at the top of the Portsmouth Sunday League division three table with a fortuitous victory over AFC Prospect Farm Rangers last Sunday.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes saw the title hopefuls fight back from 3-1 down to win 4-3.

It was harsh on Prospect, who had raced into a 2-0 lead midway through the first half.

Dan Swan headed FFC back into the game before the break only for Prospect to regain their two-goal lead early in the second period.

Dean Kneller profited from a goalmouth scramble on 70 minutes and Mike Jepson levelled with a superb 30-yard strike soon afterwards.

FFC continued to push and with three minutes left a long ball deceived a Prospect defender and Gary Thorns gratefully netted the winner.

Saturn Royale now head the table by one point from FFC, who have three games in hand.

FC Lakeside are also in the mix.

They are three points behind – with five games in hand – after netting six points in a double-banker with Paly-Away Soccer.

Co-op Dragons fought back from 3-0 down to beat Wicor Mill Royals 6-4.

Ethan Hathi hit a hat-trick, while Will Abrahart, Rich Norman and Lee Fitzpatrick also scored.

In division one, Bowood dented Broad Oak Social’s push for the title with a 3-1 victory.

Paulo Hancox, Will Stephens and Alia Ben Salha netted, with Keiran Massey replying.

DCC beat title rivals Freehouse Reserves 2-1 in division two.

The latter must now win all six of their remaining games to stand a chance of clinching the crown on goal difference.

A second half hat-trick from Luke Thomas fired AFC Lovedean to a 16th successive win.

Darren Smith opened the scoring as they beat division four leaders AFC Sevenoaks, who had four players sent off, 4-1.

Portsville Park edged out Padnell Rovers 3-2 as the battle for runners-up spot behind division five champions Jameson Arms continued.

Dan Meech, Louie North and Reece Golden did the damage.

Barry Jeans’ 19th goal of the season was not enough to prevent AFC Eastney Reserves losing 4-3 to FC Firhill.

Firhill’s goals came from Ryan Graham, Chris Harper, Rob Laurie and David Ranjibar.

Cliff Little and Matt Davison joined Jeans on the scoresheet.

In the semi-finals of the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup, Kerley Builders beat AFC Southdowns 3-0 courtesy of goals from Dan Baillie, Bill Cobb and Kyle Davies.

AFC Southbourne joined them in the final after a 4-0 defeat of Wicor Mill – with Jake Lynch, Marc Noble, Sam James and Luke Slade all on target.