Relive D-Day 75 with a special e-version of three souvenir picture supplements from The News
It was a week to remember as Portsmouth welcomed veterans, world leaders and royalty for the city’s D-Day 75 commemorations – and you can relive it with our three souvenir picture supplements.
The UK’s national commemorations were held in Southsea last Wednesday, recognising Portsmouth’s vital role in D-Day and the Second World War.
Then there was the anniversary itself and events here and in France, while last weekend saw more commemorations.
To mark the historic occasion we published three picture supplements – and you can see e-versions of each of them using the links below.
They include a look back at the commemorations in Normandy, a collection of photos from events throughout our region, and a special look back at the national memorial service in Southsea, attended by the Queen and US President Donald Trump.
To see the e-versions of the supplements
Picture supplement of D-Day events in and around Portsmouth
Picture supplement of commemorations in Normandy