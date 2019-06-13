Relive D-Day 75 with a special e-version of three souvenir picture supplements from The News

It was a week to remember as Portsmouth welcomed veterans, world leaders and royalty for the city’s D-Day 75 commemorations – and you can relive it with our three souvenir picture supplements.

The UK’s national commemorations were held in Southsea last Wednesday, recognising Portsmouth’s vital role in D-Day and the Second World War.

The Red Arrows flypast. Picture: Keith Woodland (080619-150)

Then there was the anniversary itself and events here and in France, while last weekend saw more commemorations.

To mark the historic occasion we published three picture supplements – and you can see e-versions of each of them using the links below.

They include a look back at the commemorations in Normandy, a collection of photos from events throughout our region, and a special look back at the national memorial service in Southsea, attended by the Queen and US President Donald Trump.

To see the e-versions of the supplements click on the links below:

Picture supplement of D-Day events in and around Portsmouth

Picture supplement of commemorations in Normandy

Picture supplement of Portsmouth’s D-Day 75 commemorations