BUSES will replace train services while engineering work is being carried out.

The lines between Farncombe and Havant will be closed until 10.40am on Sunday, May 13, while the lines between Haslemere and Havant will be closed between 10.40am and 3.40pm on the same day.

Normal train service will run between London Waterloo and Guildford while buses will run between Guildford and Havant in the morning and between Haslemere and Havant in the afternoon.