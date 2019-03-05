Rescue crews unable to save man found dead in Hampshire lake 

THE body of a man was recovered from a lake in Hampshire yesterday evening despite attempts to rescue him, police have confirmed.

Fareham firefighters were among the multi-agency response team called out to the incident just after 6pm at Andover Lakes after a man was seen entering the water.

Despite frantic searches for the individual, emergency services were unable to save him – with his body discovered at around 11pm.

Andover police tweeted: ‘We were called at 6.20pm this evening to a report that a man had gone into the water at Anton Lakes in Andover. The Ambulance Service and Hampshire Fire & Rescue were also in attendance.

‘Sadly, the body of a man was recovered from the water. No further details are available.’