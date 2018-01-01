Resident rescued from blaze that damaged flat home

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS rescued a resident from a blaze in a flat that devastated the home.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the injured person was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire in first-floor flat’s lounge happened at 12.22am in Station Road, Park Gate.

The flat was completely damaged by smoke in the fire, which was tackled with a hose reel, four breathing apparatus and two jets.

Investigators are set to probe the cause of the fire.

Fareham and High Town crews left the incident at 1.17am yesterday morning.