Residents brighten up Portsmouth street with gardening day

RESIDENTS spent the day planting flowers and shrubs to brighten up an area.

People living in Waverley Road, Southsea, were part of a Community Planting Day hosted by Portsmouth City Council.

It was held by the local authority’s private sector housing team to encourage residents to consider how their forecourts look and how it can impact on those around them.

The council’s clean city team were on hand to help with gardening tips and advice, as well as assisting them planting, trimming, pruning and tidying the areas outside their home.

It was also an opportunity for people to get outdoors, meet their neighbours and take part in activities that are good for their health.

Organiser Gemma Moreau, a community engagement officer, said: ‘Activities such as gardening are really important for both personal, and community well-being.

‘Staff from the council have been on hand all afternoon to help residents get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and pitch in to help make Waverley Road look great.’