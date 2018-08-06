Residents evacuated after large fire in Fareham

CREWS from Fareham and Hightown tackled a large grass fire yesterday afternoon that resulted in land being scorched and two properties evacuated.

The towering inferno engulfed the area by Hunts Pond Road stretching 100m by 100m at 3.30pm.

Residents were advised to stay inside and close windows amid growing concerns over their safety after the people in the properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Crews used two hose reels, one main jet and beaters to prevent the blaze spreading.

The cause of the fire is not yet known with an investigation set to be carried out.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued tips to the public to prevent fires including urging people to be more careful when discarding of cigarettes in the countryside – something that can quickly escalate to a massive blaze.

Also, people should not leave camp fires or barbecues unattended and make sure they extinguish them properly when finished.

Bottles, glasses and any broken glass should be taken away to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.