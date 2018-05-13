Residents get final say on new park name

Have your say

FAREHAM residents have been asked to help name a new park opening next year.

The new park, which will be opened in Titchfield in 2019, will run along the A27 Southampton Hill – and will be the size of 15 football pitches.

Plans include a play area, orchard, wildflower meadows as well as wildlife areas and beehives.

Currently, three names have been shortlisted for the park, with the final decision now in the hands of Titchfield residents.

The park will be called Tannery Meadows, Abbey Meadows or Meon Meadows.

Executive member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin, said: ‘The new park will be for the whole community to enjoy and I would encourage everyone to help us name this great new facility.’

To help decide the name of the park, people can visit Titchfield Community Centre or go to fareham.gov.uk/consultations.

The deadline for voting is Friday, June 22.