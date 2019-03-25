Residents left shocked after 26 firefighters tackle Gosport bungalow blaze

SHOCKED residents have been reacting after a fire with flames ‘twice the height of the roof’ left a bungalow completely gutted.

The fire occurred in Nyria Way, an area of residential bungalows designed to cater for the needs of elderly and disabled residents.

Hampshire police confirmed this afternoon a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

Edward Hollis, 72, who lives three doors down from the destroyed property, had to be evacuated from his house over fears the blaze would spread.

‘I had the windows open and I could smell smoke but I thought it was just a bonfire. I came out into the garden and could see the flames were already above the height of the building. I immediately called the fire service but was informed they were already on their way,’ he explained.

Mr Hollis said that four appliances were quickly on the scene and began to tackle the blaze.

‘Some of the firefighters entered the house with hoses whilst others broke down the door to gain entry to the house next door to check it had not spread. The house was empty as the man next door died a couple of weeks ago. I have been left really shook up by by the whole incident,’ he explained.

Richard Smith, 64, lives in the flats overlooking the bungalows.

‘I heard a big commotion with all the sirens going off and when I came outside there were police and fire engines swarming all over the area. The flames were at least twice the height of the bungalow and there was so much smoke you couldn’t see across to the next estate,’ he said.

Despite being shocked by what he had witnessed, Richard was quick to praise the brave actions the emergency services.

‘The fire fighters had the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arriving. Things could have been even worse if the fire had managed to spread,’ explained Richard.

Forklift truck driver, Peter Mcgillivray, 40, who lives opposite the bungalows, had not long returned from night shift when the fire started.

Paul said: ‘I was upstairs in bed when I heard my wife shouting to wake up. She had been in town and had heard about the fire and had panicked in case it was our house. I had heard sirens but had just gone to sleep and so thought I was dreaming. When I looked out of the window I could see the house ablaze and there was an air ambulance landing on the field.’

Carol Clark had also been in Gosport town centre when she was notified about the fire.

‘I live close by but I have a friend on the street. My son text me to say there was a fire on Nyria Way and that it seemed serious. I dashed across to ensure my friend was okay and when I arrived the whole area was cordoned off and I could see the house had been totally burnt out,’ she explained.