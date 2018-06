Have your say

NEIGHBOURS will be opening their gardens to one another for a day later this week.

Residents in Alverstoke, Gosport, are holding an open garden event on Sunday, June 17.

Refreshments, garden sales and more will be offered throughout the day, in an event fundraising for the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Fund.

Tickets cost £3.30 and are available from Alverstoke Parish Centre and Queens Parade News Privett Road.