Residents to voice opinions on plans for future

RESIDENTS have the chance to shape the future of their neighbourhoods as East Hampshire District Council launches a public consultation on its local plan.

A six-week consultation period with drop-in sessions around the district will begin on February 5. R esidents can have their say on policies covering housing, employment, infrastructure and the environment.

The local plan sets out rules and policies for development in parts of East Hampshire outside the South Downs National Park.

Councillor Angela Glass, portfolio holder for planning, said: ‘The plan will have a far-reaching influence on the parts of the district it covers for the next 15 years or more.’