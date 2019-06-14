Residents warned 8,500 homes affected by burst water main in Hayling Island

Have your say

THOUSANDS of homes are having their water supply impacted after a pipe burst in Hayling Island this morning.

Schools and businesses have been forced to close as a result of the burst main on Hayling Road today, while police have warned people to ‘only travel if necessary’.

The scene in Havant Road, Hayling Island, where a water main has burst. Photo: Portsmouth Water

Havant Borough Council have said that 8,500 homes have been affected by the incident.

In a statement they said: ‘Portsmouth Water’s largest water main supplying Hayling Island has burst this morning, impacting water supply to 8,500 households.

‘The incident has also caused traffic congestion having occurred on Havant Road, near to Mill Close.

‘Portsmouth Water are on-site repairing the main. The cause of the burst is being investigated but the current priority is to restore water supplies. Bottled water has been sent out but there is no timescale as to when the pipe will be repaired.’

Hampshire Highways has said that Hayling Road has been closed while the water main is fixed.

One businesswoman, who wished to remain, has said that buisness and schools have been forced to shut due to a lack of water.

She said: ‘The Co-Op has pretty much run out of water and I think Sainsbury's is running out as well.

'I've managed to get six large bottles of water for some of the elderly people I know.

'All the businesses are closing and the schools are shut as well.’

