A SOCIAL enterprise is calling on experienced care givers to offer up their skills and time to provide respite to foster carers in Portsmouth.

Five Rivers Child Care wants experienced help for the 280 children in foster care in Portsmouth.

Typically, a respite carer might look after a child for an overnight stay, a weekend, or even just after school if the foster carer is unable to get home in time.

Martin Leitch, head of fostering operations for Five Rivers Child Care, said: ‘Respite carers are an integral part of the fostering industry and ensure full-time foster carers can retain flexibility in their personal lives. It is a perfect employment opportunity for those with care giving skills.’