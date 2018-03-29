Resurfacing works to close main Portsmouth road overnight

DRIVERS are being advised to avoid a main road as resurfacing works take place.

The Eastern Road, in Portsmouth, will be closed at night for five weeks from Tuesday while the work is carried out.

A spokeswoman for Colas said: ‘Road users should expect delays during this time and should use alternative routes, including the M275, to get in and out of the city.’

A full closure will be in place each night between 8pm and 6am between the Farlington roundabout and Airport Service Road.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Colas apologise in advance for any disruption this may cause and is grateful for everyone’s patience and co-operation.’