Retro gaming day to entertain the family

REMEMBER Tetris, Super Mario Bros and Pac Man?

If you have fond memories of playing old computer games, head along to Hayling Island for a computer games day with a difference.

Hayling Island Community Centre is hosting a family retro gaming day, with Game Over, on January 20 to raise money for Hayling Island First Responders.

There will be 20 systems with more than 2,500 games to play.

It starts at midday and runs until 7pm. All ages are welcome and entry is just £5 each for the whole day. Call (023) 9246 7545.