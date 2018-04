Have your say

TWO organisations are teaming up once again to promote a cleaner environment in Fareham.

The Fareham Society and Surfers Against Sewage are organising their annual beach clean at Meon Shore, Hill Head on April 22.

The teams aim to highlight how various types of litter found on beaches pose a real danger to wildlife.

Participants should sign in at 9.30am on the day. For more information call 01329 280526.