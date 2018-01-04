REV CARRIE THOMPSON: Experience a night of magic and mystery

Have your say

The vicar of St John’s Church, Forton is extending a warm welcome to celebrate Epiphany at the church

January, ugh.

It’s just so depressing, isn’t it?

The weather’s rubbish, you’re back to work or school, you’ve already broken your new year resolutions. And, worst of all, on Saturday it’s Twelfth Night when the Christmas decorations get packed up for another year.

It definitely feels as if all the festivities are all over.

But in the church, we’re only just getting started.

January 6 isn’t just Twelfth Night, it’s also the Feast of the Epiphany, when we celebrate the three wise men bringing gifts to the baby Jesus.

Everyone else might have packed up the inflatable Santas and flashing reindeer, but at St John’s you’ll still find the Christmas tree up, and everyone in party mode.

This year we’re celebrating Epiphany with a special candlelit carol service on Saturday at 6pm.

Our special guests will be the St Mary’s Singers, a group of musicians gathered from all over the south and the midlands, who will be singing some anthems and helping to lead the singing of lots of congregational favourites.

After the service, the home team will be on hand to provide refreshments to tempt you out of your January diet or detox.

Coming so soon after Christmas, Epiphany often gets a bit overlooked – because let’s face it, we’re all a bit sick of jingle bells and mince pies by now.

But it has some of the most beautiful music, readings and imagery to offer.

So if you’re feeling a bit deflated this January, follow the star down to St John’s on Saturday night for a bit of magic and mystery.

Everyone is welcome – you can even bring your camel.

St John the Evangelist Parish Church is in Forton Road, Gosport, near the Crossways. Go to fortonchurch.org