REV DAVID MORGAN: We can each do our bit to create something wonderful in our communities

The curate, St Faith’s Church, Havant on Havant Music Festival

Over the past week, Havant and the surrounding area has been alive with the sound of music.

The second Havant Music Festival is in full swing – and from Havant Light Opera to the Adult Urban Vocal Group, from JS Bach to Abba, there’s been something for everyone to enjoy.

Music is a very creative thing to be a part of. Over the centuries composers and songwriters have found ways of writing music down on paper, but that’s not the end of the creative process.

It’s not enough to write music down on a page; the performers need their creative spark to bring it to life.

When we go to listen, and maybe to sing or dance along, each one of us adds our creativity as well.

There’s a spark of creativity in all of us. We are not all songwriters or musicians, but perhaps it’s sewing or knitting, drawing or painting or photography. It could be cooking or gardening or engineering.

Or maybe you can be creative in other ways – being friendly, caring, helpful and welcoming.

All of these ways and so many more show how each of us can do our bit to create something wonderful in our communities.

We know, though, that we human beings can also create undesirable things.

We can create deadly weapons and pollution. We can create vandalism and unwanted graffiti. And we can create an unfriendly, unwelcoming, suspicious atmosphere with our behaviour towards one another.

This Sunday, at St Faith’s Church in Havant, we’ll be celebrating the musical creativity of the Havant Music Festival with a special service at 6pm. Do join us.

The Bible tells us that God the creator made all of us in his own image and likeness. Creativity is one of the gifts that God has given to us, as something that we can use.

Whether it’s music or art or a friendly smile, each of us can choose to use the gift of creativity that we have been given for good.

We could choose to create a difficult, downbeat society – or we can choose to create a positive, upbeat society, and make our world and our

lives better.

St Faith’s Church is in West Street, Havant.

Visit stfaith.com