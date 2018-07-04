REV DAVID MORGAN: What do you want to be when you grown up? 

The curate of St Faith’s Church, Havant on how God has a calling for everyone.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

At the moment, with England doing well at the World Cup, I imagine there’s a few young (and maybe not-so-young) people who would like to become footballers.

I don’t think I ever answered that question with ‘I want to be a priest’ until about 10 years

ago, when I realised that was what God was calling me to be.

Ever since then I’ve been very clear that’s what I should be doing.

It has not always been the most predictable journey – I never imagined 10 years ago that I

would end up living and ministering in Havant – but it has been an incredible experience.

The end of the journey was last Saturday in Portsmouth Cathedral when I, along with seven other people (including my wife Vickie), were ordained to the priesthood.

Except it isn’t the end of the journey at all.

I am now a priest, and I wasn’t one before. But being a priest is still what I want to be when I grow up. That’s the thing with a calling from God, which we sometimes call a vocation. It never ends, and it evolves over time. And the most amazing thing of all is that we all have one.

Everybody has something that God is calling them to do. It might be a particular job. It might be looking after your family. It might be volunteering with a particular group. And when you find it and pursue it and do it, it can change your life.

It won’t always be fun, you might not always be happy, you may well feel tired at times and

you probably won’t be super-rich; but it will be fulfilling, deeply joyful, and incredibly exciting.

For me, those are all the feelings I’ve had in just one week of being a priest. It’s still what I

want to be when I grow up.

If you’re not quite sure what you want to be, why not try talking to a priest who can help you figure it out?

Because God is calling you to something – maybe even being a footballer!

St Faith’s Church is in West Street, Havant.

Call (023) 9249 2129 or go to stfaith.com.