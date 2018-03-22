REV KAREN MITCHELL: A vibrant performance that bursts with life and joy

The vicar of Elson and Bridgemary is offering a different way to remember the first Easter

Next week is what we call Holy Week, which is our annual reminder of what Jesus did in the last week of his life – and how he came back to life.

So this Sunday is Palm Sunday, when we remember Jesus riding in to Jerusalem on a donkey.

On Maundy Thursday, which is March 29, we remember when Jesus had his Last Supper with his disciples before his arrest.

Good Friday, on March 30, is of course the day when we remember how Jesus was crucified, and the fact that this means we can be forgiven for the things we do wrong.

And of course Easter Day, on April 1, is the day when we recall people’s astonishment as Jesus came back to life.

Lots of what we do in church to mark these important dates involves words – sermons, prayers and so on, although there is often a lot of silence on Good Friday as well.

In Gosport, we’re offering a different way to remember what happened, with a production by a dance company.

Bread of Life will be performed by Springs Dance Company tomorrow, Friday, March 23, and is a deeply moving production involving movement, story and music.

Inspired by the first Easter, this is designed to engage with your emotions and your spirit. It’s happening at St Mary the Virgin Church in Rowner Lane, Rowner, from 7.30pm.

It’s a vibrant, accessible performance that bursts with life and joy. The themes of human relationships and struggle will be relevant to us all.

Those of you who saw Springs Theatre Company at St Faith’s Church, Lee-on- Solent, just before Christmas will know that they are dancers of the highest quality, and express their own Christian faith in this way.

You don’t need to buy a ticket in advance – tickets are £3 on the door, and children under 12 can see it for free.

Two days after that, Holy Week starts in our parishes with a procession for Palm Sunday.

We’ll walk from St Matthew’s Church, Bridgemary, to St Thomas Church, Elson, for our joint service, handing out palm crosses as we go.

Do look out for us and you’re welcome to join in too!

St Thomas the Apostle Church is in Elson Road, Elson, Gosport

St Matthew’s Church is in Wych Lane, Bridgemary, Gosport

Go to stthomatts.org.