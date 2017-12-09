REV KAREN MITCHELL: Remembering the importance of angels

The vicar of St Thomas, Elson, and St Matthew, Bridgemary is urging people to join them in the Angel and Candle Festival

We’ll soon be celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

We’ll remember the birth of Christ, a baby born into poverty and whose life, ministry, death and resurrection gave us the chance of peace with God and one another.

As we prepare, let’s not forget about the angels who played an important part throughout the Christmas story.

It is the angel Gabriel who visits Mary to tell her she will have a baby who will be the Son of God.

Shepherds watching their flocks in the fields near Bethlehem are visited by a whole host of angels to tell them about the birth of Jesus.

An angel appears to Joseph in a dream, warning him to take Mary and Jesus to Egypt because King Herod is planning to have the child killed.

And then when King Herod has died, an angel tells Joseph in a dream that it is safe for them to return to their homeland.

This weekend, St Matthew’s, Bridgemary and St Thomas the Apostle are remembering the importance of angels in our Angel and Candle Festival at St Thomas on Elson Road.

Angels will adorn the church in memory of, or in thanksgiving for, a loved one.

Today, from midday to 4pm, you can come and have afternoon tea with the angels. It is £5 per person.

Then at 6.30pm, maybe you would like to join us as we watch the film It’s a Wonderful Life, or come along on Sunday evening at 6pm for our carol service.

If you can’t be with us, look around Gosport for a knitted angel with greetings from St Matthew’s and St Thomas.

The angels who sang praises on the night that Jesus was born still sing today, although their voices may sometimes be drowned out by the noise and busyness of life.

Let’s take time this Christmas to hear what they are saying, and join our voices with theirs, singing praises to our heavenly Father.

n St Thomas the Apostle Church is in Elson Road, Elson, Gosport

St Matthew’s Church is in Wych Lane, Bridgemary, Gosport

For more information go to thomatts.org.