REV PHILL BROWN: Join us on an interactive tour of nativity

The pastor of Cowplain Evangelical Church on how they are doing things a little differently

Have you noticed that the Christmas season seems to start earlier each year?

One of the indicators is the Christmas adverts on the telly.

This year it seems every supermarket and department store is getting in on the act.

These adverts are designed to tell a story which ultimately points us to the supermarket or shop.

But, as a church pastor, I know there is a bigger story to Christmas than just where to get that perfect Christmas present.

There is something deeper, if you know where to look.

This year, at Cowplain Evangelical Church, we are taking the theme: ‘Do you see what I see?’

We are going to be looking at what was really taking place at the birth of Christ.

What excites me about celebrating Christmas is that it’s all about God coming to Earth in the form of a human being named Jesus.

It’s the most wonderful story ever told and I would love you to join us to hear more at some of the Christmas events and services we have taking place at Cowplain Evangelical Church.

In fact, as a church, we love doing things a little different. That’s why we came up with the idea of the Nativity Tour.

It’s hard to describe what the Nativity Tour will be like, but think Santa’s grotto meets the Crystal Maze, meets the nativity!

It’s an interactive tour that will take you around the various scenes of the most amazing story ever told.

People will experience the different aspects of the nativity story at each of our interactive zones, looking into the stable, meeting a shepherd or a wise man. Children will absolutely love this.

And, what’s more, it’s totally free.

After your tour, stay and enjoy a cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate or a hot toddy at our coffee shop.

Christmas cakes, mince pies and sausage rolls are available too.

The Nativity Tour runs from Tuesday, December 12, to Friday, December 15, from 4pm to 9pm each day.

Tickets must be reserved in advance as space is limited. Contact the church office on (023) 9226 2188 or cowplainchurch@googlemail.com or visit our website, cowplainchurch.co.uk for more information.

