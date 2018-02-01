REV RICHARD ENGLAND: Let me introduce our new member, Crofton Cat

The vicar of Holy Rood Church and St Edmund’s Church, Stubbington is looking forward to some great new services

Our parish has a new member, but it’s not what you think.

In January, Crofton Cat joined our parish. It’s not unusual for a church to have a church cat, but Crofton is a ginger tabby who is more than 6ft!

Crofton Cat joining our parish is part of a new chapter in our work with children and families. Crofton Parish has a long history of supporting families with children in our community and beyond.

Over the years, many people have been involved in the various groups we run.

You may know someone who’s been part of Little Fish or Who Let the Dads Out? or our Sunday morning groups which cater for children from 0-16 during our services.

From January onwards, all these groups will come under the banner of Crofton Kids with Crofton Cat as our mascot.

And we’re also starting something new, Family Fun Afternoons.

We know that many families in our communities value having a connection with their local church.

But many also find Sunday mornings difficult. So we’re launching Family Fun Afternoons six times a year on Saturday afternoons.

The first one is Saturday, February 3.

Family Fun Afternoons are an exciting event for families, whether you have any church background or not.

We will be converting the entire site of Holy Rood Church in Stubbington into zones – a glamour zone, three craft zones, challenge zone, dance zone, tech zone and a café zone for when a grown up needs a breather, plus a baby zone for little ones.

Doors open from 1.45pm.

The Family Fun Afternoon starts at 2pm and our time together finishes with Family Church at 3.30pm. You can find out more on the Crofton Parish website.

Crofton Cat has been visiting all the primary schools in our parish to get the word out about our Family Fun Afternoons. He will be there, if you want to have a selfie with him.

As a parent, I know how much our children have gained from being involved in a church community.

It’s provided a supportive environment for our children as well as for us as parents. It’s my hope that the Family Fun Afternoons will provide an opportunity for many more families to get involved too.

Holy Rood Church is in Gosport Road, Stubbington. Contact the office by calling 01329 661154, e-mail office@croftonparish.org.uk or go to croftonparish.org.uk.