REV ROGER JACKSON: ‘Join us to light a candle and listen to the music’

The vicar, St Peter and St Paul's Church, Fareham on taking time of your busy day to relax in church.

One of the great things about running a church in the town centre is that we can reach out to people who work and shop in the local area.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church is just behind Fareham Shopping Centre and next to the offices of Fareham Borough Council.

It means that employees can pop in during their lunch hour to say a prayer, light a candle or have a moment in silence.

At weekends, people might take a break from shopping for a moment of peace from the pressure to find a bargain.

For many people, it might actually be more convenient for them to use our church building than to find the one nearest to where they live.

It also means that we can have a ready-made potential audience for events that we put on at lunchtime. We can offer music concerts, lunchtime services and other special events plus an attractive outside venue to enjoy lunchtime sandwiches.

Next week is one of those occasions when we’re offering a lunchtime concert in church. Musician Lauren Chappell, who is the daughter of one of our congregation members, is bringing some of her musician colleagues to play for us from 12.30pm.

Lauren will play the piano and bassoon, with Jasper Hau on the clarinet and Lorenzo Pellis on the flute.

They’ll play some popular classics by Saint-Saens, Bach, Shostakovich, Mozart and Dukas.

Churches are magnificent settings and usually have great acoustics for this kind of thing, so I hope that our building will help to make this music sound fantastic.

It’s free to get in, so feel free to pop in and out for as much or as little as you have time for. You can show your appreciation for their efforts by making a donation, which will go towards our church funds.

But if you can’t make that event, why not pop in some other time when you’re in or around the town centre.

We would hope to make you feel very welcome.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church is in Osborn Road, Fareham.

For more information go to sspeterandpaulfareham.org.