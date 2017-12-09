REV SALLY DAVENPORT: There is a Christmas service to suit everyone

The team rector at Holy Trinity Church and St Columba Church, Fareham gives highlights of the festive calendar.

Do you need to catch your breath and be reminded of your own value and the things that are important in life?

It’s especially important to do that at Christmas-time, when the stress of buying the right presents, preparing the food and organising family get-togethers can become overwhelming.

If you’re feeling hassled and stressed, excited and happy, or anxious by all that’s going on in the world, then come and join us at St Columba or Holy Trinity Churches.

Hopefully we can help you to think about the bigger picture than what should or shouldn’t happen on this one day in the year.

We have a variety of different services – traditional and quiet, or noisy and slightly chaotic – that we hope will help you reconnect with God’s story of love for each one of us.

They include a Christingle service with Fareham Scouts at 6pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity, and a service of readings and carols at St Columba Church at 6.30pm on December 17.

St Columba will also host fun, games, craft and tea from 3.30pm until 5pm on December 19.

On Christmas Eve, families are welcome at the crib service at Holy Trinity Church from 3pm.

Children and adults can dress up as we re-enact the Nativity story. Later that night, Holy Trinity hosts carols by candlelight at 7pm and midnight communion at 11.30pm.

Also on Christmas Eve, St Columba will host a Christingle service at 4pm, carols by candlelight at 7pm and midnight communion at 11.30pm.

At each one, the Christmas story will be told afresh.

And then you’re welcome at either church on Christmas Day for celebration services with all the family at 9.30am.

Together we can hear again the truth of how God came to Earth in a body like ours, to share our lives and show us how we can live more closely with him from now on.

It is one of our busiest seasons, but the new year brings new ideas and activities.

Be sure to keep in touch through our website on htscf.org.uk or our Facebook pages – facebook.com/HolyTrinityChurchFareham or facebook.com/FreshColumba.

Holy Trinity Church is in West Street, Fareham.

St Columba Church is in Hillson Drive, Fareham.