Revellers reflect on ‘amazing’ Isle of Wight Festival

WITH the final day of Isle of Wight Festival underway, revellers have reflected on the ‘amazing’ weekend of music.

Liam Gallagher and Depeche Mode’s headlining sets had fans singing long in to the evening last night.

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight Festival. Picture by Paull Windsor

Rachel Ringham from Bath said: ‘Liam Gallagher was absolutely amazing.

‘He is a bit of an ass but that is why everyone loves him and he played all the classics and just knows how to treat a crowd.’

Husband Simon said: ‘I don’t like Liam but he sure knows how to put on a show and he was great.’

The pair have been before as well as other festivals around the country.

Kodaline at Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture by Paul Windsor

Rachel said: ‘We would normally go to Glastonbury but it was not on this year but I think we still would have come to this because we liked it so much last time.’

Vicki Shepton and her husband Steve enjoyed Tom Brennan’s set on Friday night.

Vicki said: ‘I loved him and he was so interactive with the crowd.

‘I have seen him before and I thought he was really good this time as well.’

Kasabian at Isle of Wight 2018. Picture by Paul Windsor

Tonight The Killers, Manic Street Preachers and Van Morrison bring the festival to a close.

Vicki added: ‘Everyone is looking forward to The Killers I think and it will a be a great end to the weekend.’

Many fans have also taken a break from listening to live music and have flooded to the BT Sport Field of Dreams to see England take on Panama in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Yesterday crowds dressed in gold to celebrate 50 years since the first festival in 1968 with a competition for the best dressed gold god or goddess.

Peter Crouch at Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture by Paul Windsor

There were gold lycra catsuits, pharaoh costumes, a group in matching gold jackets and trousers and gold glitter galore.

Paula Mapleton and pal Tina Ellis got into the spirit and were decked head to toe in gold glitter and sequins.

Paula, originally from Portsmouth but who now lives in California, said: ‘We absolutely love this festival and everyone is so friendly.

‘We wanted to dress up because we are both in our fifties so we are also golden girls.’

Tina from Bury added: ‘Paula forced me to dress up but now I am here is it a really great atmosphere.