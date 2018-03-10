REVIEW: Brit Floyd, Portsmouth Guildhall

THE Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour 2018 is a must for any Pink Floyd fan.

More than a simple tribute band, their show brings together the music of one of Britain’s most iconic bands along with the amazing light show Floyd were famous for.

A circular video screen provided a constant montage of Floyd style videos that fused with the music excellently.

At the centre of the band are Damian Darlington, Rob Stringer, Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Arran Ahmun and Thomas Ashbrook. The show starts with Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V) and takes you on a kaleidoscopic journey through Floyd classics such as Arnold Layne, Mother, Time, Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here, ending with Run Like Hell to a rapturous applause.

However, the real star of the show was to be found with the absolutely amazing vocals performed by the backing singer on Great Gig in the Sky. The crowd fell silent as she performed the chilling yet uplifting vocals that the song is renowned for, before receiving a standing ovation for what can only be considered as the best rendition of this song since it was recorded in 1973.

Overall, a diamond of a show.

NICK RALPH