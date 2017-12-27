REVIEW OF THE YEAR: August 2017

We take a look back through The News archives over what has been another exciting year

A furious bride-to-be drove off in her Range Rover – with her fiancé clinging to the bonnet for more than three miles.

Shelley Bertram snapped in an explosive row with her fiancé, Clive Gibbs, which turned into an incident branded as ‘insane’ by a judge.

The mum-of-two, who runs a cleaning firm, flew down the A3M trying to shake off Mr Gibbs. She admitted dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and drink driving during her trial.

Speaking to The News, Mr Gibbs said: ‘I’ve never been so scared in my life, I thought I was dead that night.’

Ms Bertram was arrested and was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and handed an 18-month jail term suspended for two years.

A Portsmouth organisation called for more women to consider becoming surrogates and share in the ‘rewarding experience.’

Surrogate Kim Bradshaw, from Stamshaw, said her journey has been ‘unbelievably smooth’.

Kim used the surrogacy agent Brilliant Beginnings to help her through the process. Helen Prosser, the agency director, said: ‘Many women may consider becoming a surrogate in order to help parents complete their family but it is a huge commitment and not for everyone.’

The couple who Kim was a surrogate for, who didn’t want to be named, said: ‘Without Kim’s unconditional kindness, alongside the support of Brilliant Beginnings and our respective families, having our own child would not have been possible.’

Selfless surrogate mother Kim Bradshaw encouraged other women to give the gift of life

A baker wearing a kangaroo onesie defended his family and chased a burglar who attempted to raid his mum’s pub.

Jack Preston, 23, ran after the crook who tried to invade The Wellington in Old Portsmouth. Earlier in the evening the burglar had snatched a set of keys, forcing the family to barricade the door to the business.

Speaking to The News, Mr Preston said: ‘I ran after him down the road in a kangaroo onesie with a baseball bat.’

Mr Preston continued to chase him before losing him near the Hot Walls. However, the suspect was eventually caught and arrested by police.

Repulsed residents told The News of their nightmare when they discovered their tower block was infested with cockroaches.

Dozens of outraged families in Leamington House in Somers Town, complained to Portsmouth City Council about the sickening state of the flats.

Colin Taylor, 52, had lived in the block for 17 years and claimed the cockroach problem was so bad, it was affecting his health. He said: ‘The place is like a slum. I feel like a prisoner in my own home.’

The council assured residents plans were in place to tackle the infestation and that it had already taken action at every property affected.

This years Victorious Festival was said to be ‘the most glorious yet’, with tens of thousands joining in the festival fun.

Thousands danced and smiled to music from Olly Murs, Elbow, Rita Ora, Stereophonics and many more.

One of the festival organisers, Andy Marsh, said: ‘Without a doubt, this year’s festival has been bigger and better than ever. The response has been tremendous.’

Deniz Beck, 49 and from Clarence Esplanade said: ‘The festival has been amazing. It makes me extremely proud to be a Southsea resident.’