Ride in a supercar for armed forces charity in Fareham family fun day this weekend

SUPERCAR fans will be able to enjoy a ride in a number of different top-of-the-range cars this weekend, at a fun day raising money to support the armed forces.

The ‘Supercars at Super Cams’ event is being held on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the Cams Mill pub in Fareham, raising money and awareness for SSAFA.

Organised by Rally for Heroes and Portsmouth’s very own rally enthusiast Cheryl Spencer, the fun day will see 16 supercars take to the streets for people to enjoy – as well as a number of other family attractions for the day.

Cheryl Spencer says that the inaugural event will have a blast riding shotgun in some of the greatest supercars in the world.

She said: ‘The idea is that we do miles for smiles – it’s a five-mile ride for a donation and all the proceeds go to SSAFA.

‘We’ve got Lamborghinis, Corvettes, my Subaru, Porsches and more, so there’s plenty of options for people to choose from.

‘There will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, crafts and a raffle, as well as other things to keep people entertained during the day.’

Cheryl says that the day will be a great opportunity to raise awareness for the charity.

She said: ‘For me it’s important to hold events like this so that people are aware of what the charity does.

‘SSAFA is the oldest armed forces charity around and does some absolutely incredible work.

‘At the event we will also have a car with the names of those who have died in Afghanistan – which will make for a poignant reminder of what we’re doing this sort of thing for.’