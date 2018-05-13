Riders rally in Fareham to spread life-saving road safety message

Have your say

HORSE riders will be taking to the street in a mass awareness rally this weekend.

Scores of riders are expected to fill roads from Crofton Manor and along Titchfield Lane, in Fareham, on Sunday.

The event, at 11am, is aimed at raising road safety awareness in a bid to get drivers to slow down when they pass riders on the road.

Alexia Curlett, 59, put the hack together and will be taking part in the ride with her horse Talisman.

She said: ‘It’s not about a demonstration or protest.

‘The ride is simply to raise awareness to slow down and pass wide when overtaking a horse.’

Last year it was revealed that since 2010, 38 riders and 222 horses have been killed in road accidents in Britain.

The route planned will take riders from Crofton Manor towards Bridge Street, up Coach Hill then down St Margarets Lane, before taking a right to lead to South Street . From there it’s back to Crofton Manor. It will take about 90 minutes.