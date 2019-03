Have your say

FIRE crews have today attended a popular city centre shop after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard.

The fire took place at the River Island store in Commercial Road.

Southsea Fire station were called at 5 pm with three appliances and an aerial ladder platform sent to the scene.

No injuries have been reported and the fire was eventually put out by a dry powder extinguisher.

As yet the cause of the fire is unconfirmed.